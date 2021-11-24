It's about to be a busy holiday season for Nick Cannon. We're not completely sure how the multi-hyphenate entertainer will be spending his time with his multiple family units this holiday season, but having seven children with four women will keep him on his toes. He has a child with Alyssa Scott, twins with Abby De La Rosa, two children with Alyssa Bell, and of course, his eldest twins with Mariah Carey.

Cannon has joked about having more kids and has taken the social media jabs in stride. Mariah Carey was recently asked if her children would be mingling with her ex-husband's other kids for the holidays.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Reporter Kevin Frazier asked if Mariah's twins would be spending time with their "step" siblings the way Carey has traditionally done in the past. She described their family going to Aspen and frolicking in the snow. However, Frazier meant to say "half."

"Is it step? I don't think it's step if you're not married to the person," she said. "That's a different interview for you." They were both able to laugh off the moment, but fans noticed that Mariah dodged the question and skirted without answering.

Meanwhile, back in September, Cannon shared that he enjoys the unconventional makeup of his family.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family, too.” Check out Mariah's interview below.