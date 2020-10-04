mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mariah Carey Digs Into The Vault For "The Rarities"

Aron A.
October 04, 2020 13:08
8 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Rarities
Mariah Carey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

As part of the 30th-anniversary campaign for her self-titled studio debut, Mariah Carey unleashes her compilation project "The Rarities."


Mariah Carey has been a certified OG from time but this year marks 30 years since the release of her self-titled studio album. As she and her label continue their 30th-anniversary campaign for the project, they've dug into the vault and unleashed The Rarities. Marking Carey's eighth compilation project, The Rarities is an exemplary showcasing of Carey's deep discography including cuts that have never seen the light of day in the past. The Rarities includes two discs and 32 songs in total. There's also a sole appearance from Lauryn Hill who features on "Save The Day" that they recorded this year.

"Basically, I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing or do whatever," she said about the project.  But they're songs that have previously not been released."

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mariah Carey Digs Into The Vault For "The Rarities"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject