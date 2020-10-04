Mariah Carey Digs Into The Vault For "The Rarities"

Mariah Carey has been a certified OG from time but this year marks 30 years since the release of her self-titled studio album. As she and her label continue their 30th-anniversary campaign for the project, they've dug into the vault and unleashed The Rarities. Marking Carey's eighth compilation project, The Rarities is an exemplary showcasing of Carey's deep discography including cuts that have never seen the light of day in the past. The Rarities includes two discs and 32 songs in total. There's also a sole appearance from Lauryn Hill who features on "Save The Day" that they recorded this year.

"Basically, I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing or do whatever," she said about the project. But they're songs that have previously not been released."