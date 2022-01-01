The holiday season is Mariah Carey's time to shine, and this year she's chosen to celebrate while wearing a glamorous sequin gown in a hot tub, once again. As Page Six Style reports, the 52-year-old vocalist has made a tradition of posting up in a designer dress around Christmas while soaking in some sort of body of water.

"#GetFestive #StayFestive," the mother of two wrote earlier this week. "Love you forever Lambily! Thank you to everyone who helps make these miracles happen. #1 again!!!" In case you missed it, the cause for celebration was the New York native's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" spending another week at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

This year, Carey opted to wear a black Louis Vuitton look, paired with some Cyclone sunglasses that have an $855 price tag. "Only Mariah can wear a dress in the pool and look flawless in it," one fan commented on the R&B star's post. "Many more years to come at #1" another person affirmed for the singer.

Page Six Style notes that back in January of 2020, the "Obsessed" recording artist shared a similar photo, but instead of surrounding by a snowy background, she had palm trees and the gorgeous beaches of the Dominican Republic behind her as she smiled for the camera, arms spread wide with joy. In 2017, a similar concept was also shared on her social media pages.





Elsewhere in the news, Carey has made headlines by addressing suggestions that she and Beyonce should go head-to-head on Verzuz, with the east coast native saying she'd be "disrespecting" herself by agreeing to compete with Queen B – read more about that here.

