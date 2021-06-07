There are presently reports that Mariah Carey has left Roc Nation's management company after having an "explosive" fight with JAY-Z, the founder of the Roc. As she has consistently proven over the years, the legendary pop star will address anything that someone has to say about her, which speaks to her nature as an Aries. She spoke out after seeing the damaging headlines, claiming that she had a falling out with JAY-Z, responding with an instant classic tweet.

Clapping back after reports claimed she had left Roc Nation's management wing, Mariah Carey wrote, "The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker'!! To the people who make up these lies I say 'Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****'!"



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

While she failed to mention whether she actually left her management group, she's definitely doing her part in putting the JAY-Z-mentioning rumors to rest. Leave it to Mariah to bring up her #1 success this way too-- she's always quick to remind people of her wins, as she should be.

We'll keep you posted on any further information regarding the alleged "explosive" meeting between Mariah Carey and JAY-Z. For now, it looks like the rumors were likely dramatized a touch. Do you think Mariah is holding back the details on purpose?