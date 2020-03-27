Mariah Carey may not believe in "birthdays" as a concept or getting older in general, but the superstar is still spending her special day doing what she loves most—making some magic in the studio. The music icon (technically) turned 50 on Friday (March 27th), and she is celebrating this milestone by recording a new song at her home studio. Mariah shared a selfie showing how she's kicking off her 50th "anniversary"—the word she chooses to use instead of "birthday" because she would rather not acknowledge that she's aging—on Instagram, urging everyone to practice social distancing by staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting 327 with a new song," she wrote. "#stayhome." Mariah hasn't released new music in several months now, her last single taking the form of the theme song for ABC's Black-ish spin-off, Mixed-ish, called "In the Mix,” which debuted in September of 2019. Besides the deluxe edition of her timeless 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas, this past holiday season, Mariah's last album was Caution in 2018. It's safe to say fans are hoping for a new body of work from the singer soon, so maybe this upcoming song will turn into recording a full-blown album in quarantine?

Along with celebrating her own anniversary, Mariah also gave a shoutout to her fellow Aries superstars. "Happy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Cheers!!!" She then proceeded to tag Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Elton John, Celine Dion, Fergie, Lady Gaga, and the late Aretha Franklin. Aries season definitely brought the birth of a ton of talented musicians.

