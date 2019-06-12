Mariah Carey dropped off her Caution album in November of 2018 and it was filled with 10-tracks with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna. The tape as a whole was a reminder that Mariah's still got it and if you've been wanting more, then we're here with good news. The "With You" singer was in Barcelona on Monday performing at Festival Jardins de Pedralbes and revealed that new tunes may be on the way soon.



Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

At one moment during her set, the 49-year-old told her adoring audience that she was in the studio prior, working on some new-new. Mariah said she was in the studio with longtime collaborator, Trey Lorenz who she duets with Mariah on “I’ll Be There.”

"“Breakdown” is one of my favorites. Just the layering of the vocals and working with, particularly, Krayzie Bone—his style, his flow, just his cadence," Mariah previously stated when discussing her favorite album on Caution. "

"I was so inspired by them. I wrote my part, and then they came in and did their part, and we put it together, but I would never have been able to have that experimental time on an album before that. It was hard enough to get “Fantasy” done, because everybody was against that happening.