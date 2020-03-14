Mariah Carey and her twin children, Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon, shared an adorable TikTok video of the threesome washing their hands while belting the lyrics to Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Fantasy (Remix)" verse. While the multiplatinum songstress might be in a nasty legal dispute with her ex-assistant over an $8 million extortion plot, Carey has remained her glamourous self and has been promoting family life utilizing the highly-popularized streaming platform every time she and her children get the opportunity. Now, the "Giving Me Life" singer is teaching her babies the importance of proper cleanliness with the help of legendary Wu-Tang Clan member, Big Baby Jesus formally known as Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah Carey's original hit single "Fantasy" was released in 1995 and garnered the now 49-year-old songstress the title as the first female artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The song remained atop of the list for a consecutive eight weeks while also charting at number one and within the top five of seven different countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and more. It wasn't until three years later that the remix featuring the late Dirt McGirt made its way on the scene repositioning its status as one of the greatest R&B and hip-hop collaborative efforts of all-time.

In the video posted to her Instagram account, Mariah and her children can be seen aggressively washing their hands over a gold-plated sink. During the clip, Mariah prepares her children to perform stating, "Are you ready? We got 20 seconds." Carey and Cannon kids belt out ODB's initial bar, "Me and Mariah Go back like babies with pacifiers," before seemingly forgetting the rest of his classic verse, as the 5x Grammy Award-winning artist continued to encourage her kids to get their rap on. Eventually, the hand-washing timer goes off and the video comes to a close.

With the novel coronavirus officially a national emergency, some patrons are beginning to panic preparing for the worse, when proper sanitization practices and social distancing should allow the masses to remain in healthy standings. With that said, don't be alarmed, stream your favorite music, and watch Mariah and the Cannon twins rap one of the greatest R&B rap verses of all-time in the video provided below.