Roc Nation, headed by rap mogul and legend Jay-Z, is one of the most powerful forces in the music industry. Boasting an impressive roster of artists signed to the label like Normani, Rihanna, Snoh Aalegra while managing artists like Megan thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Tinashe, the full-service agency is among the most impressive in the game.

According to new reports, however, it looks like the company may have to carry on without one big name. A source close to Mariah Carey alleges that the superstar quit Jay's management company after a heated argument between the two.



The source claims that the pair got into it in a meeting discussing the future of Mariah's career that then pushed her to quit. The "We Belong Together" songstress signed with Roc Nation back in 2017 and her departure comes just three and a half years after signing the deal.

A source told The Sun, “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation."

They furthered, “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse."

"Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps. There is a heavily R&B- influenced album being finalised at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way," the source finished.

The singer has since been removed from the list of acts represented by Roc Nation on the website. Carey has had a successful year though, releasing her memoir last year and also earning her first UK No.1 song with "All I Want For Christmas Is You."



Neither Carey nor Jay has commented publically on the matter.

