Margot Robbie has played a ton of iconic roles throughout her career, from Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood to Tonya Harding in Craig Gillespie's biopic I, Tonya, but arguably none of them have been as perfect for the Australian-born actress as Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The Suicide Squad starlet landed the titular role after comedian Amy Schumer dropped out, and in the months since production kicked off, we've seen several photos of her in costume as the blonde bombshell, some of them beside her handsome co-star, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week -- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There was one matching look from the duo in particular that went viral after paparazzi snapped photos on an exterior filming day, showing Barbie and Ken dressed in bright neon roller-blading attire and geared up for a sunny day of skating around Los Angeles.

Though Gosling and Robbie were snapped smiling and laughing together, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the latter got candid about what it was really like on set that day. "We look like we’re, like, laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside," she admitted, also calling the photos "the most humiliating moment of [her] life."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 -- MEGA/Getty Images

"I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you’re doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped," the starlet told Fallon.

"There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, the fluoro. We stand out a little in the outfits." Despite this, she didn't expect for "hundreds of people [to be] watching" her work.

Barbie won't land in theatres until 2023, but fans of Robbie will be pleased to know that she's starring alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington in David O. Russell's Amsterdam, which premieres next month – check out photos from the star-studded red carpet here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

