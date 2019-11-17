Warner Bros. had to do some reshuffling with their movie universe after taking multiple losses. Suicide Squad did well at the box office, and earned DC a chance to make a sequel, but fans and critics still felt like the film was lackluster. Now, Suicide Squad is getting a massive makeover and reboot of sorts with James Gunn and the film's most popular character, Harley Quinn, is getting her own movie. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit theaters at the top of 2020, and Warner Bros. has just released an updated synopsis for the film.

As reported by Heroic Hollywood, the new synopsis goes as follows: “You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.” Are you excited for Birds of Prey?