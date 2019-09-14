Margot Robbie will grace theaters as Harley Quinn once again in just a few months. DC and Warner Bros are set to launch Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in February. It will be Robbie's second time playing the character after Suicide Squad launched 3 years ago. The gorgeous celebrity is also slated to reprise the role in the Suicide Squad sequel, which means we'll get to see Harley Quinn murdering people in booty shorts a few more times before Robbie exits the role. While DC has been forced to rethink their interconnected movie universe, Robbie was one of the few A list actors to stay on board. Ben Affleck, Will Smith, Henry Cavill, and more have traded in their DC capes and costumes since Man of Steel launched the DCEU.

Recently, some excited and lucky fans were able to capture photos of Robbie filming for Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Unexpectedly, their photos highlight the fact that Robbie performs her own stunts. The actress flips over a car while wearing yellow suspenders in the photos. The new-look must be one of several costumes Robbie is rumored to rock in the film.