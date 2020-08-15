The United States' 2020 Election is looming and The Simpsons have entered the chat. Recently, Marge Simpson began trending on social media after President Donald Trump's senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis took subtle aim at Kamala Harris. Ellis simply wrote that Harris sounds like Marge Simpson, and days later, The Simpsons, specifically Marge, had a message about the comment.



"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," said Marge. "Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment. If that's so, as an ordinary, suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

The "suburban housewife" line is a nod to Trump's recent tweet. "The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me," Trump wrote. "They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!" Check out Marge Simpson and her message for Jenna Ellis below.