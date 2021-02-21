Margaret Qualley, who dated Shia LaBeouf for a short period, has thanked FKA Twigs for speaking out about the actor's allegedly abusive behavior. Speaking with Elle for a new cover story, Twigs further detailed her time dating LaBeouf and admitted she was “lucky” to have survived her relationship.



David Livingston / Getty Images

"Thank you," Qualley captioned a picture of the magazine cover on Instagram.

LaBeouf has denied the allegations that have been leveled against him by Twigs, Sia, and other exes who have spoken out against him. It has recently been reported that the actor is in an inpatient program.

Twigs, reflecting on her time with LaBeouf, told Elle she is taking her life back: “I think it’s luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore. It’s very fresh, for me, obviously. I know [this journey] is not going to be perfect. But I hope if I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them.”

