The New York Mets acquired the Toronto Blue Jays' All Star pitcher Marcus Stroman on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson. Stroman, 28, grew up in Medford, Long Island and he quickly took to social media after the trade, tweeting that he is "crazy excited" to begin his next chapter with the Mets.

In addition to some tweets about his return to NY, Stroman also channelled 50 Cent with a couple of posts on his IG story, referencing Fifty's infamous first pitch.

Stroman, who boasts a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League, also shared the following on Sunday night:

"NEW YORK! Where I was born. Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be! @Mets #HDMH."

The Blue Jays drafted Stroman 22nd overall out of Duke in the 2012 MLB Draft and he made his debut with the team in 2014. Following his final start with the club last Wednesday, he told reporters:

"I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay," the fiery right-hander said after the game, per ESPN. "There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate."

The Mets are currently six games back of the final Wild Card spot as they head to Chicago for a series against the White Sox.