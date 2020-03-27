Marcus Smart is one of ten players in the NBA to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. His diagnosis certainly came as a shock to fans although if you have been paying attention to the news, you would know that this shouldn't be too shocking. The pandemic has been ramping up over the past few weeks and people are scared. Now, the NBA has been completely shut down and there is a real chance that the season may have to be canceled.

Yesterday, Smart offered an update on his condition as fans have been checking in on him to see if he is doing well. As you can see in the tweet below, Smart is doing just fine and is beginning to feel a lot better. He may not be 100 percent cleared of the virus but so far, so good. He even urged fans to stay home and do their part as we all continue to practice social distancing.

Over the next few weeks, the NBA players who caught the virus will begin to see it leave their systems, thus making them non-contagious. For instance, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz were both told today that the virus is no longer in their bodies.

Hopefully, this pandemic can be squashed and we all go back to sports, sooner rather than later.