NBA rookies, and rookies in almost any sport for that matter, typically go through a season-long initiation process during which they have to carry the veterans' luggage, wear silly backpacks and outfits, and supply the team with fast food before they head to their next destination.

With the latter in mind, Marcus Smart recently partnered with Chipotle to pull a prank on Boston Celtics' rookie guard Romeo Langford. As seen in the footage embedded below, Langford went to a Chipotle in the Boston area and ordered himself a carne asada burrito bowl - but when he got to the register he was informed that Smart had placed a massive order in Langford's name.

That order, which came out to a whopping $4,500, consisted of 320 burritos, 300 drinks and 200 orders of chips with guac. Not great for a kid who hasn't even received his first check yet!

Langford, the former Indiana Hoosier, was selected 14th overall by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has yet to appear in a game due to a sprained knee since Boston’s third preseason game, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of their Wednesday night matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

That said, it remains to be seen if he'll make his Celtics debut. That game, airing on ESPN, is set to tipoff at 7:30pm ET.