Marcus Smart has been a dominant defensive player this season and some feel he could even win defensive player of the year, that's if his team ever gets to play again this season. Numerous players in the NBA have tested positive for COVID-19 and now, Smart is one of them. The Celtics announced last night that one of their players got infected and while they didn't use Smart's name, the player decided to come forward with a quick PSA of his own.

As Smart explains in the video below, he is feeling fine and that he has been self-isolating so that he doesn't give anyone else the virus. He also urged his fans and younger people to stay home so that they don't infect anybody else.

"I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!" Smart wrote.

In addition to Smart, two Lakers players tested positive for Coronavirus and another staff member on the Philadelphia 76ers did, as well. For now, the names of these individuals have not been released but if we get any updates, we will be sure to update you.