Coming into the Eastern Conference Finals, it was hard to predict who would come out on top between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. On the surface, the Celtics have a deeper team with marginally more experience, however, the Miami Heat are a hungry team who are eager to prove to the NBA that they are one of the best teams out there. In Game 1, the Heat sneaked out a win in overtime, and last night, they came back from a 13-point deficit at halftime, to pull out the victory. Now, the Heat are two games away from an unlikely NBA Finals appearance.

After last night's collapse, Celtics star Marcus Smart reportedly got into a shouting match with his teammates. Reporter Gary Washburn was outside of the locker room throughout the episode and noted that more players joined in on the yelling and that objects were thrown around the room. As Washburn describes, it was perhaps the most upset any team has been throughout the bubble.

This is certainly understandable given what is at stake here. The NBA Finals are a coveted position to be in and based on roster alone, the Celtics should be at least tied with the Heat.

Given this recent turmoil in the Celtics locker room, it will be interesting to see how they bounce back, moving forward.