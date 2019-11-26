It appears Marcus Peters had some hard feelings bottled up about the Los Angeles Rams' trading him to the Baltimore Ravens last month. Following last night’s beatdown of the Rams given by the Baltimore Ravens 45-6, Ravens’ defensive back Marcus Peters decided to get into a heated altercation with Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom he was ultimately traded for.

The footage that surfaced online shows the two cornerbacks just jawing at each other on the field following the game. Reports says Marcus yelled “we’re kicking your ass out of the playoffs,” but there’s more said that just that, but we can't make it out. However the spat didn’t end on the field as more footage surfaced a few minutes later of Ramsey needing to be held back by Rams’ personal in the tunnel going to the locker room.

During his press conference, Ramsey would not entertain questions about the exchange after the game. "If you've got questions about the game, I'll answer that," said Ramsey, who had one pass deflection and eight tackles. "Other than that, I ain't going to answer no B.S.”

Check out the footage that’s surfaced online of the two going at it (below).