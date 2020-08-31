Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a lot of work to do when they were given the Los Angeles Clippers as a first-round matchup. In the end, the Mavs put up a great fight as they won games 2 and 4. Despite having the series tied twice, the Clippers were just too much to handle and the Mavericks were eliminated swiftly in six games.

Game 6 went down last night and it saw some drama early on as Marcus Morris took a cheap shot at Luka, resulting in an ejection. Following the game, Luka spoke on the altercation saying that Morris is a dirty player and that he doesn't want to deal with that type of stuff. Of course, Morris didn't take too kindly to these words and went on Instagram where he addressed Luka saying "Cry me a river, Clips in 6."

Morris has always been one of the more gritty players in the league so his aggressive style shouldn't come as a massive surprise, especially to Luka who is a star player that has a target on his back by default. Either way, it's clear these two don't like each other and it all led to an entertaining matchup.

Next time these two share a court together, we're sure Doncic will be looking to exact some sort of revenge.