Clippers forward Marcus Morris and Mavericks star Luka Doncic were both fined for their antics during Game 6 of their team's first-round playoff matchup.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The league's statement says Morris was fined $35,000 for "recklessly striking" Doncic during the flagrant 2 foul that led to him being ejected.

"It was a terrible play. What can I say?" Doncic said after the game. "It's two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn't on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.

"I don't want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on."

Many fans thought Morris intentionally tried to injure Doncic by stepping on his ankle.

"He's going to be the face of the league," Morris responded after Game 6. "I've taken into account all of that. I have been around for a while. I know how this thing works. ... I am a grown man. I stand on my own. Like I said, I didn't mean to step on his ankle. They can say the stuff that they want to say, this and that, on Twitter. ... Whatever they want to say, they can say it. I am going to continue to play, happy that my team is in the second round."

Doncic was fined $15,000 for throwing the ball at an official during the third quarter of Game 6.

