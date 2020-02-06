Perhaps the most exciting rivalry in the NBA this season has been the battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and the Clippers. The Lakers are currently the best team in the Western Conference while the Clippers are a close second. Some feel like the Clippers are better suited for the playoffs while the Lakers still need more pieces if they want to go ahead and win it all. Over the last couple of days, it was rumored that the Clippers and Lakers would battle for Marcus Morris of the New York Knicks, at the trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Clippers won the battle as they acquired Morris in exchange for Moe Harkless and what is assumed to be some draft picks. The Knicks were hoping to get Kyle Kuzma from the Lakers but the latter wasn't willing to give him up, hence the deal with the Clippers.

In the midst of writing this piece, it was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Clippers would be sending Jerome Robinson to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, ultimately making this a three-team trade.

Clearly, the Clippers are looking to make a title run and now, they have plenty of depth to go around.