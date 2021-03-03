Months after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities are reportedly concerned that another attack may be heading to Capitol Hill. After receiving "concerning intelligence" related to a viral far-right conspiracy theory, Capitol police are boosting security at the Capitol in anticipation of any potential attacks on the building.

According to Complex, the conspiracy theory in question states that March 4—a date which held inaugurations for many years prior to the 1937 ratification of the Twentieth Amendment—is the “true Inauguration Day,” when Donald Trump will apparently regain his position in the oval office. In a security bulletin sent to CBS News, House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett revealed that his team was working with Capitol police to keep an eye on possible demonstrations and other potential acts.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Below is a quick collection of Twitter reactions to the March 4 conspiracy theory. Several people have expressed uneasiness leading up to March 4 while other Twitter users don't even take any of it seriously.

With beefed-up Capitol security in place ahead of Thursday, all we can do is wait to see if the conspiracy theory is a legitimate coup or simply a rumor blown out of proportion.

