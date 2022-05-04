By now, everyone knows that Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage last night while performing at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. At one point in the event, a man jumped on stage and attacked Dave from behind, which then prompted a massive frenzy in which numerous men ran after the attacker and left him bruised, bloodied, and broken. It was an absolutely wild scene, and since then, the attacker has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to TMZ Sports, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley was in attendance at the event and he witnessed the whole thing. By his account, Chappelle actually missed his shot when trying to subdue the man, however, he was impressed with the efforts of Jamie Foxx. Either way, Wiley was very shocked by what took place.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Per Wiley:

"Yea, I was in the building man, and it was crazy to be there," Wiley said. "Lot of stars in the building, but the moment it occurred is crazy 'cause it was time to leave. Dave was leaving the stage and coming back for an encore. Now, I'm gonna say he missed his moment, too, because he missed that tackle. As a former football player, he could have got a lot cleaner hit, but he's not a former linebacker. But, he tackled Dave, and then next thing you know, the dude gets up, takes off running thinking he Barry Sanders. And boy, that's when security started working. About 50 people -- including Dave, Jamie Foxx -- you just saw everyone just bum rush this dude in the corner right in the back. It took about 3-5 minutes to finally get the dude out of there. It was a lot of elbows, a lot of stomping, and a lot of people who were upset at that moment."

Chappelle's representative already released a statement on the matter, saying “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment."

Simply put, Chappelle doesn't think this attack is that big of a deal.

