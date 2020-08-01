Comedian Marc Maron spoke with The New York Times about the loss of his girlfriend Lynn Shelton, saying he still cries every day. Shelton died in May, suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.

Suzi Pratt / Getty Images

“It’s a terrible experience but it is a fundamental human experience,” Maron told The Times, Friday. “It’s as common as love. It’s devastating, but we are built to carry it, for ourselves and for others.”

Maron said he was with her when she passed: “I called the ambulance and she was dead within 18 hours,” he said. “I went [to the hospital] that night and spent a few minutes with her body. It was the heaviest thing I’ve ever done. It was just devastating. I was blown out, totally traumatized. Totally heartbroken.”

The couple met when Shelton first appeared on Maron's podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

Maron says the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to process and confront his feelings.

“I cry every day,” he shared. “The shock and the trauma have dissipated a little bit, so now I deal with the loss. I have her jacket that she always wore, and her hat and boots. I have the shirt that I met her in. I touch these things when I can and try to keep her with me.

“In terms of really experiencing the feelings that one has with grief and loss, I’ve had the presence to be in those. Because I have nothing else to do, man.”

[Via]