Marc E. Bassy Unleashes His Debut Independent Album "PMD"

Marc E. Bassy has returned to deliver on his promised PMD album, his first full-length album as an independent artist, debuting the effort via his Gold Medal Records label, officially signaling his era of independence after building a career as a big label artist.

“Tying our self-worth to things we have no control over is crazy-making; it’s a trap I’ve fallen into a lot," Bassy begins of the new project. "PMD, my album was a way for me to climb out. We live in a world where everyone is more connected than ever, but feels more lonely than ever, and that’s just the interesting thing to explore."

