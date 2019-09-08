Marc E. Bassy Shares "Where We're From" Single, Announces New Album

Crooner Marc E. Bassy has announced the arrival of his debut independent album PMD, and just ahead of its delivery, he comes through with his newest "Where We're From" single.

“Tying our self-worth to things we have no control over is crazy-making; it’s a trap I’ve fallen into a lot. PMD, my album was a way for me to climb out," Marc reveals of the new project.

Since his departure from Republic Records, Bassy went on to solidify his New Gold Medal label, and rings in "Where We're From" as his third official single since exiting the majors.

“Being an artist at Republic was a great experience," he noted of the decision. "My team there was incredible, they fully supported me the whole way and jump started my career as a solo artist. After a few years there, it was time to go down a new path and take ownership of the music.”

Listen to "Where We're From" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Last night hit me saying let's get up

Girl you poppin now like you a clutch

When I had the Honda let me hit it in the cut

You believed in me and all my dreams