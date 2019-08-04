Marc E. Bassy Shares New Video For "Die Hard"

Marc E. Bassy drops off his latest.

After crafting his "Safe Me" single to mirror the plotline of Spike Lee's Mo Better Blues film, Marc E. Bassy returned to share "Die Hard," a track that finds its inspiration in the Bruce Willis film of the same name, Now he takes the latter and attaches a new clip to the track as he prepares for the arrival of his forthcoming release, his first full-length delivery since reverting to independent status.

"The movie 'Die Hard' was playing in the background at the studio while I was writing one day," Marc revealed of the track. "At the same time, quitting a couple of bad habits had been weighing heavily on my mind and the idea just really developed from there."

