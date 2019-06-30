Marc E. Bassy Adorns "Save Me" With New Music Video

Marc E. Bassyshares new video.

Earlier in the month, Marc E. Bassy effectively began his transition back to independent artistry with the arrival of his "Save Me" track, a soulful cut that finds the singer-songwriter pleading with his lost love interest to return and be his salvation.

The new clip finds Bassy exploring a much more optimistic storyline as he and his lady hop in the Jeep for a trip down to the beach while the two enjoy each other's company.

According to Bassy, the track originally stemmed from inspiration found in Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues film in which the main character, portrayed by Denzel Washington, eventually returns to the woman he loves, confirming that he wishes she would "save" him.

"That’s the moment that put the song in my head”, Marc E Bassy revealed. Catch the clip up top.