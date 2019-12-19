It was a frightening scene in Miami on Wednesday night at the Island Gardens Marina. A luxury yacht was reported to be on fire and while rescue efforts were made, the boat unfortunately capsized. Thankfully, no other boats were affected by the blaze, but it is a loss for the yacht's owner, singer Marc Anthony.

TMZ reports that earlier this year, Marc put his $7 million vessel up for sale, however, there hadn't been a buyer for the 120-foot yacht. The outlet states that there were more than 45 firefighters on the scene attempting to save the yacht, and fortunately there were no injuries reported. It's not clear is there was anyone on board and at this time no one knows, yet, how the fire began, but authorities are investigating the incident. We're sure that Marc Anthony was wise enough to have the vessel insured, so it shouldn't be a complete loss.

Meanwhile, the specs of the yacht are impressive: it reportedly sleeps 12 people, has five cabins, wifi connection, satellite TVs, jacuzzis, and other amenities that the rich and famous have enjoyed with the multi-millionaire, international superstar singer. Check out a few photos and clips of the Miami Fire Department battling the raging fire below.