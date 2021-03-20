Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, is temporarily closing out of "an abundance of caution," due to a coronavirus outbreak among employees at the resort, according to an email sent to members Friday afternoon.

More specifically, the resort is suspending its dining room and beach club services at this time. Banquet and event services, however, will remain open.



Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

The email explains: "We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities, and we will continue our heightened environmental cleaning regimen."

The Associated Press reports that the club has had a "flurry of activity in recent weeks," including events and fundraisers. Trump made an appearance last week.

The former President infamously contracted COVID-19, in the fall of 2020, but has since been vaccinated against the virus.

Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and Taylor Dayne performed at a New Years' party in January that resulted in a warning from Palm Beach County regarding safety at future events.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” the club's email added.

