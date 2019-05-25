Manolo Rose Drops Off His Latest Tape "Season One"

It's been a minute since we've heard from Manolo Rose. The Brooklyn rapper's been in the game for a minute. Although he doesn't consistently drop music, he's the type of artist that makes sure whatever he's dropping is of quality. This year, it looks like he's switching things up and keeping the ball rolling. He linked up with producer 183rd earlier this year for their collaborative project, Spring Time Colors Pastells. The short arrived at the top of the month and now, he returns with his first solo project in a hot minute.

Season One is the latest solo project from Manolo Rose since the release of Concrete Rose a few years back. His latest offering runs for seven tracks and includes the previously released single, "I Get Money." While Rose holds down the majority of the project on his own, he makes the West Coast connection with G Perico on "10MPH."