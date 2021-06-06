Manny Pacquiao is one of the biggest legends in the history of boxing and at this point, he doesn't have anything left to prove. Despite this, he is still interested in taking on fights and adding to his record. He is currently the WBA Super Welterweight title champion, and on August 21st, he will be putting this title on the line as he takes on rising superstar Errol Spence Jr., in what should be one of the most compelling bouts of the entire year.

There is a lot on the line for Spence here when you consider how he is undefeated and also holds the WBC and IBF Welterweight titles. If he loses, these belts will immediately go to Pacquiao, all while Spence Jr. will be forced to work his way back up.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In order to promote the fight, Pacquiao recently took to Twitter with a hype video that shows some incredible highlights from the two fighters. Despite the obvious age difference here, this seems like it could be an evenly matched bout, which would greatly benefit the fans who watch.

This fight was certainly an unexpected one, and we're sure there will be a ton of hype for it once August comes around. Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.