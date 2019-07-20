Manny Pacquiao would fancy the prospect of owning an NBA team once his boxing career is over. When asked about his competence in that regard, the illustrious boxer motioned to his involvement in the MPPL, the highest tier of professional basketball in his native Phillippines. "I own a league in the Philippines, MPPL … and I love basketball," he boasted confidently, in response to a TMZ reporter's line of questioning on the eve of his big fight...

Before Manny Pacquiao can go about planning his future as a Basketball executive, he must consider the weight of the task at hand: a WBA Welterweight Title contest with the undefeated Keith "One Time" Thurman. The bout, scheduled for tonight in Las Vegas, pits the ageless Pacquiao against a much-younger opponent coming off a long injury layoff. Before entering his rehabilitative phase, Thurman was regarded as the consensus #1 in the Welterweight division, an honor that's since come in the possession of fellow American Errol Spence.

Pacquiao has retained a slight edge (in the eyes of the bookkeepers) over Thurman on the day of their fight. "[Saturday] night, class is in session," Pacquiao told the press during Friday’s pre-fight presser at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. "I hope Keith Thurman studied hard because Professor Pacquiao gives very hard tests." Who's your pick of the lot: Manny Pacquiao or a rejuvenated Keith Thurman? Hit us in the comments down below.