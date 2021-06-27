Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao may never be friends. The former beat the latter back in 2015, after years of planning. After the fight, the tension continued. Recently, Mayweather took a petty shot at Pacquiao in an interview. "Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to fight. I'm financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this," he gloated.

"You're going to hear a lot of people say 'Floyd needed to do this,' no, I'm well off," he continued. "Every property that I have is paid for, my jet is paid for, all my cars are paid for, I own billion-dollar buildings, I own so much property, I've steadily invested in many different things. I'm invested in the tech world, I've made a lot of smart investments."

Pacquiao took offense to the statement and clapped back at Mayweather. "I'm not like some who are in it just for money," he declared. "Some challenge non-boxers to get paid. I want the best. If I'm fighting for money, I'd have picked some scrub. This is a real fight." Pacquiao is clearly referring to the recent Mayweather / Logan Paul fight. Pacquiao gets back into the ring for the first time in two years when he takes on Errol Spence Jr. next month.