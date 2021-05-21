Manny Pacquiao is currently 42 years old and he is still one of the best boxers in the world with one of the most impressive resumes the world has ever seen. Just a few months ago, it was revealed that he would be coming back to fight youngster Ryan Garcia, although, at the time, the move seemed to be a bit surprising. After all, Garcia is still at the start of his career and has barely been able to prove himself against champions.

Now, however, Pacquiao has moved on from Garcia as today he revealed a poster showcasing an upcoming fight against champion Errol Spence Jr. The poster claims that the fight will take place on August 21st in Las Vegas. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the fight hasn't been finalized yet although, at this point, it seems like it's going to happen no matter what.

This is huge news for Spence especially as now, he will get to go up against one of the best fighters ever. If he wins, he will be able to cement his legacy in the Welterweight division all while keeping his belts and attracting more opponents. For some, a fight against Pacquiao may come as a disappointment as there were plenty of other fighters that fans wanted Spence to go up against.

Regardless, this is a super fight in the making and we can't wait to see how it will all go down. Give us your predictions, in the comments below.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images