ManMan Savage Releases "No Cosign" Mixtape

If you're going to drop a project titled No Cosign, the best way to do so is to self-release it and not enlist any features. ManMan Savage made sure to check off both of these boxes when delivering his new mixtape. If you're going to embark on this solo mission, you should be able to stand tall on your own. ManMan Savage definitely did that too. Over nine wisely-chosen beats, he deftly raps about trapping in his hoarse tone. While No Cosign is strong all the way through, highlights could be said to be the Pyrex Whippa-produced "Watching" and the tribute track "Long Live Nipsey".

While the East Atlanta rapper may not have relied on any cosigns to promote his latest release, he boasts an impressive history of collaborations. He was worked with Freddie Gibbs, 21 Savage, KEY!, 03 Greedo and Shoreline Mafia. ManMan Savage fits perfectly into this circle of rappers that dish out cold-blooded, unblinking, menacing bars. If you were hearing him rap for the first time, it wouldn't be hard to discern that he hails from Zone 6.

ManMan Savage's last full-length project dropped in August 2019. EAToLA didn't have the same independent spirit as No Cosign, as it featured 03 Greedo, Ohgeesy, Fenix Flexin, and Rob Vicious.