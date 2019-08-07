ManMan Savage Enlists 03 Greedo, Ohgeesy & More For "EAToLA" Mixtape

It feels like ManMan Savage was keeping kind of quiet over the past few months but that's only because he's been locked in the studio. The rapper blessed fans with a few singles since the release of his 2018 project, the holiday-themed, EAXmas. The project included features from Maxo Kream, Rob Vicious, Runway Richy, and more. Now, he follows that project up with his latest mixtape, EAToLA. Consisting of ten tracks in total, the majority of the project was produced by RonRon-TheProducer. He also serves as the project's co-executive producer alongside ManMan Savage. The rapper brought along a few friends for the project such as Shoreline Mafia members Ohgeesy, Fenix Flexin, and Rob Vicious. Additionally, EA Drako also appears on the tracklist.

Peep ManMan Savage and RonRon's new mixtape, EA To LA below.