Manila Grey Unleash New Project "No Saints On Knight Street"

Over the past few years, Vancouver duo Manila Grey have gone from national Canadian heroes to international stars, performing shows across Asia and beyond. In the last few months, they've revved up their engines for the release of their forthcoming project, No Saints On Knight Street. The latest body of work from the B.C. duo arrived on Friday to no disappointment. The project is stacked with 13 songs in total as the two artists deliver a genre-bending body of work that offers a little bit for everyone. The two enlist a slew of collaborators including Neeko, P-Lo, Renz Monclare, azel north, and more.

Check out the latest offering from Manila Grey below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of No Saints On Knight Street.