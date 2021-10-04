mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Manila Grey Share New Single "Island Baby (Maarte)"

Aron A.
October 04, 2021 19:44
Island Baby (Maarte)
Manila Grey

Manila Grey share a new single off of 88rising's sister label Paradise Rising's new EP.


88rising's sister label Paradise Rising just dropped off their second EP, semilucent 2. Paradise Rising has been putting their efforts towards highlighting, empowering, and pushing Filipino artists into the forefront of the music industry. Vancouver R&B duo Manila Grey offered a new single on the new EP, titled, "Island Baby (Maarte)."

"In ‘Island Baby,’ we show love to all the beautiful women in our lives, women who represent the vibrancy and class of our culture, both in our home city Vancouver," the duo said of the song in a statement. "Maarte is slang for high maintenance in Filipino, but it actually means artsy. We just wanted to flip that narrative into something fun, while showcasing the art and the grace."

Peep the latest from Manila Grey below.

Quotable Lyrics
It's a party when MG in this bitch
All the bad ones naughty, real ones only
Whole lotta MGs on this trip
Not into drama, they just know what they want

Manila Grey
Manila Grey
