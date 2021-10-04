Manila Grey Share New Single "Island Baby (Maarte)"

88rising's sister label Paradise Rising just dropped off their second EP, semilucent 2. Paradise Rising has been putting their efforts towards highlighting, empowering, and pushing Filipino artists into the forefront of the music industry. Vancouver R&B duo Manila Grey offered a new single on the new EP, titled, "Island Baby (Maarte)."

"In ‘Island Baby,’ we show love to all the beautiful women in our lives, women who represent the vibrancy and class of our culture, both in our home city Vancouver," the duo said of the song in a statement. "Maarte is slang for high maintenance in Filipino, but it actually means artsy. We just wanted to flip that narrative into something fun, while showcasing the art and the grace."

Peep the latest from Manila Grey below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a party when MG in this bitch

All the bad ones naughty, real ones only

Whole lotta MGs on this trip

Not into drama, they just know what they want