Adidas has always been creative with its collaborations. The brand isn't afraid to go all out with the brands they link up with, and that is certainly the case as they have come through with a brand new sneaker with the likes of candy company M&Ms. They have both come through on this Adidas Forum Low 84, and as you can see, this is quite the undertaking.

From the yellow and brown aesthetics to the matching box, this shoe screams M&Ms. There are various customizable elements for this shoe, including little interchangeable tabs and straps that have various references to the different colored M&Ms. Overall, this shoe is a candy lover's dream, and we're sure Adidas collectors will be eager to get their hands on them sooner rather than later.

If you are looking to get your hands on this incredible collaboration, you will be able to do so as of Monday, April 18th for a price of $150 USD. The pair will be released through the Adidas Confirmed app and various other retailers. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

