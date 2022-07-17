Malcolm X was one of the most prominent voices during the Civil Rights Movement. His ideology consisted of arguing for black power, using self-defense whenever necessary, and encouraging his people to believe in racial pride. The 39-year-old spent his life speaking at large gatherings and rallies until he was killed in 1965.

At the time, three men were convicted for his death-- Muhammad Aziz, Khalil Islam, and Mujahid Abdul Halim. 20 years after Malcolm's tragic passing, two of those imprisoned were released-- Muhammed in 1985 and Islam in 1987, though he passed away in 2009. Halim admitted to playing a role in Malcolm's death and kept his stance on the other two being guiltless.

While they did spend a huge chunk of their lives behind bars, just last year their names were scrubbed from the legal system. A 22-month-long investigation led by Manhattan attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. proved that the two men had been wrongfully convicted after being in jail for two decades.

Fast forward months after he was proven innocent, 84-year-old Aziz is going after the city of New York. The $40 million lawsuit was filed on Thursday (July 14), and stated, "Aziz spent 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and more than 55 years living with the hardship and indignity attendant to being unjustly branded as a convicted murderer of one of the most important civil rights leaders in history."

This wouldn't be the first time Aziz attempted to gain justice. Back in April of this year, he was awarded $5 million from the state of New York though he filed for $20 million. As for the late Islam, his family is also taking action in hopes of getting some type of monetary gain for his time served.

