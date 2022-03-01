One of the men who has been consistently cleaning up after Young Dolph's memorial site in Memphis, Jeremiah Taylor, was tragically shot and killed last week. His death was reported on Friday morning, shocking his friends and family.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Taylor was one of the people responsible for keeping Young Dolph's memorial clean and looked after, tidying up multiple times per week. A friend of Taylor's, Frank Gottie, said that the man always lent a helping hand to his loved ones when it was needed.

"Jeremiah was a great person and he was so on point," said Gottie. "He was helpful he would try to help anybody."

The suspects in this murder case have not been located and the Memphis Police Department is on the lookout. It is unclear if any connection exists tying this to Young Dolph's murder last year.



Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Multiple reports have described Taylor as an army veteran who volunteered his time to clean up Dolph's memorial site. He was previously featured in an ABC News segment from near Makeda's Cookies, where the memorial was stationed, calling the rapper a "legend and a king."

We will continue to keep you updated on any information on the murder of Jeremiah Taylor. Rest in peace.



Justin Ford/Getty Images

