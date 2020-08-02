These are strange times we are living in. As reported in The Sun, Malcolm MacDonald, a British man, lost his penis after a blood infection ravaged his genitals. The infection started on his perineum, which is the area in between the anus and penis.

"I had struggled for years with an infection in my perineum but I had no idea what could happen," MacDonald, 45, told British tabloid The Sun. "It spread to my fingers and toes and turned them black. When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic. I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it." He was left in a state of depression when his penis "dropped off on to the floor" in 2015. Although MacDonald lost his penis, his testicles remained. "Because I had been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin."

“I went to the hospital and they said the best they could do for me was to roll the remaining stump up like a little sausage roll," MacDonald admitted. After years of turmoil, MacDonald's GP told him about "penis master" Professor David Ralph. Professor Ralph famously constructed a “bionic penis” for Andrew Wardle, who was born without one. “It gave me a glimmer of hope that I could go back to being a normal bloke," claims MacDonald. After getting in touch with the Professor, he was introduced to the arm-graft procedure. The method required a skin graph and the new penis being constructed and grown on MacDonald's arm. It has since been removed from his arm and will be placed in the appropriate place soon.

MacDonald's new penis was made to be bigger than his original. "When I saw it on my arm for the first time I was so, so proud," he stated. "After everything I had been through it didn’t feel weird at all — it was just a part of me... It looks like something out of a weird sci-fi comic. But it’s my chance at a normal life. It’s been the first step towards being able to go to the toilet and even being intimate with someone."