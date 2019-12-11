Bun B found himself in a scary situation earlier this year. Reports emerged earlier this year that a man tried to break into Bun B's home and ultimately, got shot. The man didn't die but he was taken to the hospital for the wound but it's not like that was enough to prevent him from getting charges. According to KRPC News, Demonte Jackson has now pled guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary of a home. Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on March 3rd.



The situation that found Jackson in court was recounted by Bun and his wife Queenie on the Breakfast Club. Although scary, Bun explained it with sprinkles of humor throughout like a great storyteller. Bun B explained that a man came to their door and put a gun to his wife's head demanding valuable items. At that point, Queenie showed the man the Audi in the garage and told him to take it.

Bun, on the other hand, was sitting on the toilet at the time of the incident. With his wife in harm's way, he grabbed his gun and shot Jackson who was in his garage. Mind you, this all happened while Bun B had no pants on so even though Jackson fired back, he got hit by a pantsless man.