In April 2020, Matthew Hughes brought Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP2 intro track "Bad Guy" to life by breaking into the Detroit rapper's home in Clinton Township, Michigan, and threatening his life. Thankfully, Hughes was unsuccessful in his attempts to harm Eminem, and he was subsequently arrested for home invasion. Eventually, Hughes was sentenced to probation for his crime after serving 524 days in jail following his initial arrest.

However, it appears that the Michigan man has found himself in legal trouble once again. According to U.S. News, Hughes recently violated his probation by failing to show up for his first court-mandated probation appointment on September 30, and to add insult to injury, he also been accused of assaulting a mall security officer in southeastern Michigan.



Following the probation violation, Matthew Hughes was detained at Macomb County Jail until he was able to stand in front of Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens, Michigan, this week. Hughes reportedly pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his probation earlier this fall, but he pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

According to Macomb Daily, Hughes will remain in county jail until his sentencing date on December 15 in lieu of a $10,000 bond, and he also reportedly owes the courts $1,950 stemming from his previous home invasion case in 2019.

