A man named Christopher Castillo used a dating app to assist him in carrying out a bank robbery, as he got one of his matches to unknowingly drive the getaway car after she innocently took him to the bank in question. As The Sun Chronicle reports, back in 2016, Castillo matched with a woman named Shelby Sampson on an unnamed dating app. For their first date, she picked him up from his parents' house in Chepachet, Rhode Island and drove 30 minutes toward North Attleborough, Massachusetts. As they entered her neighbourhood of Attleboro Falls, Castillo asked Sampson to pull the car over to Bristol County Savings Bank, where he got out. Sampson didn't realize what was happening until Castillo ran back to the vehicle sweating, carrying a hat, sunglasses, a gun and $1,000 and told Sampson to "F*cking go!" She initially sped away from the scene, but pulled over and stepped away from her vehicle when she noticed police trailing behind them.

Castillo was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery earlier this week. He was also sentenced to an additional two years in jail for assaulting the three police officers who arrested him. During the incident, when police pulled him out of the car, Castillo struggled with police officers and even spit at them. Sampson was initially charged with being an accessory after the fact, but the prosecution dropped the charges after she explained the situation. Hopefully she has better luck with dating apps next time.