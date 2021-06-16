A video has been going viral over the past few days following an odd robbery at a Walgreens in San Francisco. A man was seen riding through a Walgreens on his bicycle as he dumped store merchandise into a black garbage bag. The man did not care that he was being filmed but made sure that he cleared the shelf of their goods. The video was first posted by KGO-TV reported Lyanne Melendez who stated that the robbery occurred at the Gough and Fell streets location.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As the man dumps the goods into the bag, the store security did not attempt to prevent it from happening but instead, pulled out his phone, along with an employee, and began filming. Once the culprit sped off in the aisle with the bicycle, the security guard made a lackluster attempt at taking the bag. Essentially, there wasn't an attempt to stop him.

"It's hard for me as a journalist to say 'I won't be involved, I can't get involved,' I have to be sort of neutral, but this is also my city. I live in this city and I see this constantly. Not only Walgreens, but cars, and my garage door has been broken into twice," Melendez said, according to KGO-TV.

A rep for Walgreens said that the company told the Board of Supervisors that theft at their SF locations is 4x higher than the other stores in the country.

[Via]