We're just one month away from the Super Bowl and with COVID-19 cases rising exponentially, it's still a toss-up if the game will actually materialize. The Grammys have been postponed indefinitely and it has been reported that the Golden Globes may be a private event that won't be aired. Hip Hop fans have been looking forward to the Super Bowl due to the stacked Half-Time Show that is set to feature the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

Still, there is a dark side to Super Bowl weekend festivities as each year, the massive event becomes a hub for sex traffickers. Authorities have been trying to crack down on criminals, and NBC Miami states that a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking during the 2020 Super Bowl in Florida.

According to the outlet, 48-year-old Edward Walker from Connecticut was charged with "sex trafficking by force or coercion, sex trafficking of a minor by force and coercion and transporting a person for sexual activity." Investigators claimed that Walker traveled to the Super Bowl with two adult women and a 17-year-old girl with the intention of having them engage in sexual acts.

While in Miami, Walker emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which Walker kept, officials said.

He was convicted of the charges and yesterday (January 6), Walker was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

[via]