On Monday, May 24, 32-year-old Derius Taylor reportedly admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Dominique Stafford, a locally known Kansas City rapper, in 2015. According to Complex, Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement in Stafford's murder, and a Jackson County judge then sentenced him to 20 years in prison — 10 years for each of his convictions.

Taylor's conviction comes six full years after Stafford's death, which took place in April 2015. The Jackson County prosecutor reveals that Taylor originally devised a plan to rob Stafford during a fake drug deal, and when he got to the Kansas City rapper's car, Taylor shot him and took both a rifle and a diamond-encrusted pendant, the latter of which he ultimately sold at a nearby pawn shop.

Raymond Body/Getty Images

According to Complex, Stafford's death tragically came one month after his older brother's. In March 2015, 22-year old Arthur Stafford, Jr. was shot and killed, but unfortunately, after more than six years, Arthur's murder has still not been solved by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Both of the Stafford brothers were signed to local Kansas City-based record label Duced Out Records. Rest in peace to both Dominique and Arthur.

